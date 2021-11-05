Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,693 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 75.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,593 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,693 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of BlueLinx worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 1.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 5.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlueLinx by 89.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other BlueLinx news, Director Kim S. Fennebresque sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $214,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Shyam K. Reddy sold 36,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $2,241,800.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,305 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $65.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $634.39 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 175.30%.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

