Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.25% of FedNat worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedNat by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of FedNat by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FedNat by 1.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FedNat by 71.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 94,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the period. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedNat alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

FNHC stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. FedNat Holding has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $47.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.86.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $49.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.