Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,163,693 Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,163,693 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RIGL stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $586.02 million, a P/E ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.13% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

RIGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.