Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)’s share price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.83 and last traded at $33.98. 109,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 120,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $464,000. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $53,431,000.

