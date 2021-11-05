Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Trading Up 0.3%

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.73. Approximately 1,028,777 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 285,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

