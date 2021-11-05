Diploma (LON:DPLM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,152 ($41.18). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 3,148 ($41.13), with a volume of 94,747 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Diploma from GBX 2,670 ($34.88) to GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diploma has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,842.50 ($37.14).

The stock has a market cap of £3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,005.42.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

