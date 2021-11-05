Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

DIISY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.50. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.