Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $3.07 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.56 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DFS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.32.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

