DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.
DISH Network stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 125,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,883. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.
DISH Network Company Profile
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
