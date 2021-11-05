DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 125,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,141,883. DISH Network has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in DISH Network by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

