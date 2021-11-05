district0x (DNT) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 5th. One district0x coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. district0x has a market cap of $101.42 million and approximately $11.60 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, district0x has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get district0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00053940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.89 or 0.00248908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004352 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

district0x Profile

district0x is a coin. It launched on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The official website for district0x is district0x.io . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy district0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for district0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for district0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.