Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.92.

DSEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diversey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 3.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Diversey during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 2.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 139.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Diversey in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $17.68 on Friday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diversey will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diversey Company Profile

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

