Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Dollar Tree posted earnings per share of $1.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,264,000 after acquiring an additional 76,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,363 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,717,000 after acquiring an additional 20,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

DLTR traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,546,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,462. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

