Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) traded down 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.31. 137,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,461,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 4,106.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc engages in the provision of entertainment marketing and content development. It operates through the following Entertainment Publicity and Marketing, and Content Production segments. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment comprises of 42West, The Door, Viewpoint, and Shore Fire Media.

