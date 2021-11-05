Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWXZF. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group stock remained flat at $$5.60 on Friday. Doman Building Materials Group has a 1 year low of $4.83 and a 1 year high of $8.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.24.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. engages in the distribution and trade of construction materials. It operates through the Distribution and Forestry segments. The Distribution segment involves the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products. The Forestry segment includes timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, harvesting and trucking operations, and value-added services.

