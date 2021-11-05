Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.11.

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 92.5% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $75.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200 day moving average of $76.33. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

