Don-key Price Down 28.8% Over Last Week (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Don-key coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a total market cap of $14.98 million and approximately $718,084.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.01 or 0.00324965 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Don-key Coin Profile

Don-key (CRYPTO:DON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,460,136 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Don-key

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Don-key should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

