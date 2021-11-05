Donghyun Thomas Hwang Sells 518 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $37,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.50. 364,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.48 and its 200-day moving average is $61.15. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.06 and a 12 month high of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 43,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.