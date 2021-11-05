Donut (DONUT) Price Up 3.2% This Week

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Donut has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $3,508.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can now be purchased for about $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Donut has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00085106 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00082059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.28 or 0.00103385 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,222.04 or 1.01662090 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,474.77 or 0.07311149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Donut Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

