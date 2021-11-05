Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $93.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) will post $93.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.80 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year sales of $338.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $328.30 million to $348.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $402.60 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $410.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Dril-Quip’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Dril-Quip stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.25 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

In related news, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 28,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $657,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A P. Shukis sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $56,796.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 76.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 229.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.