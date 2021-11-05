Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Daniel R. Rivera Sells 26,173 Shares

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

DRVN traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion and a PE ratio of 153.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.22.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $371.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 28.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $2,542,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $4,619,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.