DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Brokerages expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to report $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.99 billion and the highest is $3.33 billion. DTE Energy reported sales of $3.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year sales of $12.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.37 billion to $13.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $12.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DTE Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 26.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $113.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.22. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

