Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.08

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.08 and traded as high as C$8.41. Dundee Precious Metals shares last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 176,123 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.08.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$82,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,555.60. Also, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. bought 771,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.53 per share, with a total value of C$5,807,889.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,053,300 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,377.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

