e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.16

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $145.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.44 or 0.00324250 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000363 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,986,201 coins and its circulating supply is 17,163,939 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

