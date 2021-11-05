Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims Acquires 3,555 Shares

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) CFO David C. Sims acquired 3,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.59 per share, with a total value of $34,092.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GRF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.76. 2,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669. Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.82.

Get Eagle Capital Growth Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Eagle Capital Growth Fund were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc is a diversified closed-end investment company. Its objective is long-term growth utilizing the concept of total return for selecting investments. The company was founded on July 16, 1989 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.