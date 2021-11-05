Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.48 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to post $2.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.18.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $83.82 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.