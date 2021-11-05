Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $3,487,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 14,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 696,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,199,000 after purchasing an additional 46,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.87. 6,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.25. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $173.06. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.