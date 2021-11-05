eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Kathleen C. Mitic Sells 15,830 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Kathleen C. Mitic sold 15,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,199,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

eBay stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. 500,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,257,686. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $81.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.40 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

