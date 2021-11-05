Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.91.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics to a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.25 in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3,557.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 171.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 256.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

ECHO opened at $48.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.81. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $985.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.07 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

