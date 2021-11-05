EchoLink Reaches Market Capitalization of $601,675.19 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. EchoLink has a total market cap of $601,675.19 and $18,349.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. One EchoLink coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00052978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.94 or 0.00244701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096368 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About EchoLink

EKO is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

