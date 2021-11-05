Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO)’s stock price dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.75 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.29). Approximately 96,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 385,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.75 ($0.30).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of £44.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

