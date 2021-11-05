Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.970-$1.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.73 billion-$4.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.72 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.130-$0.190 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.38.

NYSE:ELAN opened at $32.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. Elanco Animal Health has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

