Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.130-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.08 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.38.

In related news, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 in the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

