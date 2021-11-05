Electric Vehicle Zone Hits Market Capitalization of $25.92 Million (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 39% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $25.92 million and $25.12 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for $0.0585 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00084831 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00082859 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00104061 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,454.14 or 0.07299350 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,123.29 or 1.00167620 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022799 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.