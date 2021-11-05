Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Lessened by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,305 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 2.8% of Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Sphera Funds Management LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $41,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 595.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 13,574 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 91,209.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,759,000 after buying an additional 129,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.4% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LLY traded down $7.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $263.64. The company had a trading volume of 46,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,395. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.44. The stock has a market cap of $252.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 129,140 shares of company stock worth $34,240,917 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

