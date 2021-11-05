ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Trading Up 3.7%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) shares were up 3.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36. Approximately 620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 573 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.25 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.