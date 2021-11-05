Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $37.73 and last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 5739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($2.39). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $329.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 57,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 139.7% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 36,047 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 33.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 257,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after buying an additional 64,247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 554,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,745,000 after buying an additional 45,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

