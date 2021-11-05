Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,413,000 after purchasing an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,350,000 after purchasing an additional 489,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $35,707,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.04.

EMR stock opened at $97.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $58.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

