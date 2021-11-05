Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.4% of Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $119,375,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 274.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 793,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,413,000 after buying an additional 582,167 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 33.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,936,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,350,000 after buying an additional 489,352 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $35,707,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

EMR opened at $97.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $69.17 and a one year high of $105.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

