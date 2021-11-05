Emily Yang Sells 1,267 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD traded up $2.52 on Friday, hitting $107.56. 340,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,237. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.36 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $109.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 874.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Diodes by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.