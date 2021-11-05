Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.674 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Enbridge has raised its dividend by 30.4% over the last three years. Enbridge has a payout ratio of 118.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Enbridge to earn $2.54 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.7%.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.74. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.54.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.