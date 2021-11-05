Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$54.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.41.

ENB traded up C$1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,123,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,958. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

