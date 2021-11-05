Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 856,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810,752 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.86% of Encompass Health worth $66,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health stock opened at $61.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $60.85 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EHC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.