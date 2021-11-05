Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Up 15.2% After Earnings Beat

Shares of Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.69. 53,042 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,441,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $772.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.94 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. Endo International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.
