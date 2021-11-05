Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.70.

ENRFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of ENRFF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.59. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889. Enerflex has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

