Energy Focus (EFOI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.32). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 36.16% and a negative return on equity of 136.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Focus to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $3.08 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EFOI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Energy Focus in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Focus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.