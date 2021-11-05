Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Tudor Pickering to C$13.50 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Shares of TSE:ERF traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$12.67. 2,027,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,177. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.39. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a PE ratio of -8.30.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.