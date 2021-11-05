ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) vs. Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) Critical Comparison

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) and Umbra Applied Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:UATG) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.1% of ENGlobal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.5% of ENGlobal shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of Umbra Applied Technologies Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ENGlobal and Umbra Applied Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENGlobal 0 0 1 0 3.00 Umbra Applied Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

ENGlobal has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ENGlobal and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENGlobal $64.45 million 1.34 -$630,000.00 N/A N/A Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Umbra Applied Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENGlobal.

Profitability

This table compares ENGlobal and Umbra Applied Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENGlobal -11.81% -33.74% -17.41% Umbra Applied Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM); Automation; and Corporate. The EPCM segment offers services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project services primarily to the energy industry throughout the United State. The Automation segment designs, automates, and implements advanced automation, information technology, process distributed control systems, analyzer systems, and electrical projects primarily to the upstream and downstream sectors of the energy industry throughout the United States. The Corporate segment represents other expenses that do not individually meet the criteria for segment reporting. The company was founded by William A. Coskey in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services for defense, civil, and commercial applications in United States and internationally. The firm operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Information Systems & Global Solutions, Biotech, Alternative & Renewable Energy, and Intelligence Systems. The Aeronautics segment offers military aircrafts, such as unmanned combat and air mobility aircrafts, and related technologies. The Information Systems & Global Solutions segment provides advanced technology systems and security expertise, integrated information technology solutions, and management services for civil, defense, intelligence, and other government customers. The Biotech segment addresses critical gaps that are absent in defense medical research programs. The Alternative & Renewable Energy segment provides alternative solutions to energy through research in bioelectricity, wind, thermodynamic and solar energy. The Intelligence segment provides computational study of signals, open source and network intelligence through advanced metrics

