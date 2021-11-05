EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.350-$5.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.09 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of EnPro Industries in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.98. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $61.69 and a 52-week high of $99.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day moving average is $89.68.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.75 million. Sell-side analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EnPro Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of EnPro Industries worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

