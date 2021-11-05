EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report sales of $4.70 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.94 billion. EOG Resources reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 108.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $18.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.31 billion to $19.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.19 billion to $21.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

Shares of EOG opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.82. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $95.64.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.