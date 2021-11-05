EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $105.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $953,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 523,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.