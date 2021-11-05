EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Raised to $105.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.51% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on EOG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.91.
EOG Resources stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82.
EOG Resources announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $953,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 523,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after buying an additional 25,020 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.6% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,494 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,571,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About EOG Resources
EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
